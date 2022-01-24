Maryam Sharif slams Pakistan PM Imran Khan for relying on 'conspiracy and plotting than peoples power'

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 24 (ANI): Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) politician has lashed out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan's statements during a live programme on Sunday and said that he relies "more on conspiracy and plotting than on peoples power'.

After Khan's speech, in a series of tweets she rebuked Imran Khan and said that he had not only been defeated, but had also acknowledged his defeat.

Taking to Twitter she said, "Imran Khan sounds like a person who is not only defeated but has also accepted his defeat. 4 years into the govt & he is still only whining. The 'cartels' you are complaining about are the MAFIAS on your right & left who have fleeced 220 million & who run your kitchen,"



"Every word that Imran Khan has uttered today reeks of failure", she rebuked the PM.

She added, "Every word that Imran Khan has uttered today reeks of failure, dashed hopes & no faith in his or PTI's future. This was inevitable man. You are history & the history that we will be taught as a lesson of caution to those who rely more on conspiracy & plotting than peoples power".

"Your dashed hopes @ImranKhanPTI are a new hope for the incompetency & ineptitude stricken people of Pakistan who are waiting for you to spare them the 4 year-long ordeal that has cost them their lives."

While hinting towards PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan in his speech said, "You will not find a place to hide if I take to the streets...I will just need to motivate people and others will be fleeing London to join the ones who already are there,", reported Daily Pakistan.

Responding to this she tweeted, "The cases you made against Sharifs and PML-N were false & fabricated and were bound to meet the fate they have met. Now that your reality has dawned on the world, do not blame the judiciary. You have only your vindictiveness & revengefulness to blame," reported The Nation. (ANI)

