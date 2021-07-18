Maryam warns Imran Khan against stopping PML-N in PoK polls

Muzaffarabad [PoK], July 18 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has warned Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that any attempt to stop her party in upcoming Kashmir elections would be dealt with severely.

"The people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have already ruled in favour of the PML-N," she said while addressing a rally in Islamgarh, reported The Express Tribune.

"Our candidates have already won the elections. The clear evidence of this is that by holding a rally here in such heat, my throat has dehydrated and you are standing for me in a temperature of 40 degrees [Celsius]," she added.



The PML-N leader and the daughter of party supremo Nawaz Sharif further said that the opponents were watching the election campaign of the party in PoK and were distressed about it.

"The PTI is greeted with rotten eggs and shoes [wherever it goes]," Maryam said the PML-N was no longer the party that it was in 2018.

"This is a party that catches 'vote thieves' and finds votes in the fog," she maintained.

She further said: "This is not 2018 in which you blocked the Result Transmission System (RTS). If you steal the PoK elections from us, Kashmiris will not spare you."

Several major parties of Pakistan rallying to emerge victorious in Kashmir polls, the PML-N supremo had decided to put Maryam to the forefront of the election campaign instead of his brother and party president Shehbaz Sharif. (ANI)

