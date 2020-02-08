Mass shooting by soldier in Thailand kills 17

Bangkok [Thailand], Feb 8 (ANI): At least 17 people were killed and 14 others sustained injuries after a soldier went on a shooting rampage at a military base and later at a shopping mall in northeast Thailand on Saturday, Thai media reported, citing health officials.

"There were 17 deaths and 14 (others were) wounded", said an unnamed official from the Bangkok-based Erawan Center, the nationwide emergency services dispatch centre that collates hospital information, as reported by the Bangkok Post.

The assailant first stole weapons and shot dead commander and two others at the Surathampithak army camp before fleeing in a stolen Humvee vehicle. He later opened fire at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima Province and live-streamed the incident on his Facebook page.

The slain commander has been identified as Col Anantharot Krasae, with whom the gunman was reported to have had a conflict. (ANI)

