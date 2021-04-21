Massive explosion heard in Kabul, four injured

Representative Image
Kabul [Afghanistan], April 21 (ANI): A massive explosion was heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday night, leaving four people injured.

Citing a security source, TOLO News reported that the blast occurred as a result of a suicide bombing that targeted a convoy of the Afghan intelligence agency -- the National Directorate of Security (NDS) -- at Shaheed Roundabout in PD15 of the city.
A security source said that so far four wounded have been brought to the hospital. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, including the Taliban.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

