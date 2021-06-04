Massive fire engulfs camp for displaced persons in northern Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], June 6 (ANI/Xinhua): A massive fire on Friday ripped through the Sharya Camp for displaced persons in Duhok province in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, burning down more than 400 tents and wounding seven people, a local official said.



A large part of the fire has been put out and the camp, which shelters hundreds of displaced persons of the Yazidi minority, was evacuated by rescue teams, said Hakar Mohammed, director of the camp, adding that the wounded have been transported to hospitals.

The firefighters are still working to put out the rest of the fire, Mohammed said.

Bewar Abdul-Aziz, head of Duhok's provincial civil defense directorate, told reporters that "the civil defense teams were able to control the fire," noting that investigations had begun to find out the causes of the fire. (ANI/Xinhua)

