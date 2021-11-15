Massive fire engulfs Karachi market, 35 shops gutted

Karachi [Pakistan], November 15 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at Karachi Cooperative Market on Sunday evening, gutting at least 35 shops in the area, reported local media.

The operation to douse the blaze is currently underway with one fire tender and a team present on the spot. More assistance from all fire stations across the city has been sought, reported Geo News.

Pakistan Navy's assistance has also been sought to douse the fire.



A spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said that the assistance was provided at the request of the civil administration.

Officials of law enforcement agencies and Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon are at the site to monitor the firefighting operation, said Geo News.

Memon said that the inferno has been declared a "third-degree fire" and detailed that there are around 300-400 shops in the market, of which "35 have been completely gutted".

So far, the cause of the fire remains unknown. Memon said that it would be premature to comment on the matter at this time. (ANI)

