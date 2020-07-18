Massive flood arrives at China's three Gorges reservoir

Wuhan [China], July 18 (Xinhua/ANI): The Three Gorges reservoir in central China's Hubei Province has seen the second flood along the Yangtze River in 2020, the largest one arriving at the reservoir so far this year.

At 8 a.m. on Saturday, the inbound flow of water reached 61,000 cubic meters per second while the outbound flow was 33,000 cubic meters per second, with 45 percent of floodwater withheld in the reservoir, according to the China Three Gorges Corporation.

Three lower floodgates of the Three Gorges Dam opened to discharge the floodwater on Saturday morning, with various parameters of the dam at safety levels.

After withholding rounds of floodwaters, the water level of the reservoir has reached 160.17 meters, more than 15 meters higher than the flood limit level.

It is expected that this round of floods will recede after it peaked on Saturday, but a new round of floods is forecast to arrive around July 21, according to the corporation. (Xinhua/ANI)

