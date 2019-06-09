Tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday. (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
Tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday. (Photo courtesy: Reuters)

Massive protest in Hong Kong against China extradition bill

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:31 IST

Hong Kong [China], Jun 9 (ANI): Tens of thousands took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against the recently proposed extradition rules by the government that would allow criminal suspects in the city to be sent to mainland China for trial.
In what could be the biggest march in the city in the past 15 years, demonstrators gathered in central Hong Kong on Sunday afternoon, waving placards and chanting, "Hong Kong, never give up!," reports CNN.
On April 3, Hong Kong had proposed a controversial extradition bill, which, critics believe, will leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by the Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offences.
They further reason that the newly framed extradition plan would dissolve the rights and legal protections, which were guaranteed under the city's handover from British colonial rule to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.
Similar protests were observed on Sunday in many Australian cities as well. Hong Kong political group Demosisto said in a statement that more such protests are planned in other cities around the world.
The extent of the opposition to the bill is such that even the business groups in Hong Kong, who generally take a neutral stance on political issues, have also spoken out against the bill.
In a similar protest on April 29, nearly 22,800 residents of the city, carrying yellow umbrellas, had marched peacefully in Hong Kong's districts of Causeway Bay and Wanchai to oppose the bill (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:31 IST

Afghanistan: 4 Taliban militants killed after IED explodes prematurely

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 9 (ANI): At least four Taliban militants were killed and one sustained injury after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off prematurely in the central province of Daikundi on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:22 IST

Mallya spotted at Kennington Oval, evades questions on extradition

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): Absconding liquor Baron, Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in UK, was seen attending India's match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:02 IST

Democracy a part of India's ethos: Modi interacts with...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Welcomed amid loud chants of "Modi!Modi!", Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka at the India House here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:07 IST

Angelina Jolie seeks more international support for Venezuela

Bogota [Colombia], June 9 (ANI): Hollywood star and special envoy for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Angelina Jolie on Saturday urged the international community to provide more support to Venezuela, from where the number of refugees and migrants has risen to over four million.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:50 IST

PM Modi meets Sri Lankan Oppn leader Mahinda Rajapaksa

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the incumbent Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition and former President, Mahinda Rajapaksa, during his official visit to the nation on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:17 IST

Nepal seeks help in identifying bodies recovered from Mt Everest

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 9 (ANI): Nepal sought help in identifying the bodies of four mountaineers that were recovered from Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, during this expedition season.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 13:45 IST

Modi plants sapling at President's Secretariat in Colombo

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka after the Easter terror attacks, planted a sapling at the President's Secretariat here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 13:29 IST

Pakistan airspace closure reduces Afghan exports to India, says official

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 9 (ANI): The closure of Pakistan's airspace to commercial flights between Kabul and New Delhi has decreased Afghanistan's exports, including dry fruit, vegetables, fresh fruit, carpets, and handicrafts, to India by 30 per cent, officials said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:39 IST

Sri Lanka: Modi visits church targetted during Easter terror attacks

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Showing India's solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his respects at the St. Anthony's Church, which was targetted during the Easter terror attacks.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:19 IST

Polling for Presidential elections underway in Kazakhstan

Astana [Kazakhstan], Jun 9 (ANI): Kicking-off the high stakes presidential elections, polling opened at 7 am across Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:03 IST

Happy to be back, says PM Modi on arrival in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday for a short stay on his way en route India from the Maldives.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 11:21 IST

Greater participation of MSMEs boosts domestic, global trade:...

Tokyo [Japan], Jun 9 (ANI): At a meeting of the G20 Summit, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said that a greater participation of the medium and small scale enterprises (MSMEs) in developing countries, like India, will boost the domestic as well as the global trade.

Read More
iocl