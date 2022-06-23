Massive protests near Nepal parliament over petrol price hike

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 23 (ANI): In the wake of the recent petrol price hike, the members of the Youth Association of Nepal and the Youth Union of the opposition, Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) on Thursday evening clashed with police near the parliament while protesting against the recent petrol price hike.

Protestors marched towards parliament with live torches in their hands and chanting anti-government slogans demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister.

Police resorted to the use of force as the agitating side tried to enter the lane with heavy traffic with live torches, following which the agitated parties started pelting stones at security forces and damaged a government-owned vehicle which was passing by the protest site.

As per the protest organizers, several protestors have been injured during the clashes.

The state-owned syndicate, Nepal Oil Corporation on Monday raised the price of one litre of petrol and diesel by 12 and 16 per cent respectively.



The government under the Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has been facing mounting pressure after the hefty hike in the price of petroleum.

On Monday, the House Speaker had ruled the government to come forward with the reason for the unprecedented hike in petroleum prices after members of parliament demanded an answer from the government. State syndicate, Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has raised the price of petrol to Rs 199 per litre and diesel to Rs 192 with effect past Sunday midnight.

Issuing a release on Sunday evening, the state syndicate- NOC has stated the Russia-Ukraine War is the sole reason affecting the international fuel market and prices were adjusted in line with the international market.

On Thursday (June 16), the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the sole supplier of fuel to the NOC, sent a list by increasing the price of fuel.

As per the price list, the price of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel was increased by Rs 6.52, Rs 19.3 and Rs 91.91 per litre respectively. (ANI)

