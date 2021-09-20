Mauritius ex-PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Former Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam has been discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday.



Ramgoolam was admitted in AIIMS on September 9 as he was suffering from Covid complications.

He was treated by a team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, professor of Anaesthesiology, Pain Medicine and Critical Care Dr Anjan Trikha and associate professor in the Department of Medicine Dr Neeraj Nischal.

Ramgoolam was brought to Delhi on an aircraft equipped with emergency medical equipment and medicines including a ventilator, oxygen cylinders and a special isolation pod to shift the patient. Three doctors and a paramedic were also present on board. (ANI)

