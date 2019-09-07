Mauritius PM congratulates India for Chandrayaan-2

Port Louis [Mauritius], Sept 7 (ANI): Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Saturday congratulated Indian government and ISRO team for their attempt at landing the Vikram lander on the surface of the moon and said that the world would "recon the major technological advancement" of Indian Spacial Programme.

He also said Mauritius is looking forward to collaborative efforts with the ISRO team.

"I wish to congratulate the government of India and the ISRO team for their attempt at landing the Vikram lander and the Pragyaan rover on the lunar South Pole," tweeted Pravind Jugnauth.

"Although it wasn't a successful landing this time, the world would recon the major technological advancement of Indian Spacial Programme. We look forward to collaborative efforts between Mauritius and ISRO team in future," he added.

The communication with Vikram lander was lost earlier today, moments before its planned landing on the south pole region of the Moon. ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed ISRO's scientists saying that they live for the country and irrespective of setbacks the country's resolve to reach the moon has strengthened more. (ANI)