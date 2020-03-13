MEA asks Indian embassy in US to look into request seeking deportation of WSJ's journalist

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday asked the Indian embassy in the United States to look into a request seeking immediate deportation of Wall Street Journal's South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief Eric Bellman for "anti-India behaviour," according to Prasar Bharti.

The complaint against Bellman -- who is based in India -- had been lodged with the MEA on March 2.

The Wall Street Journal is an American publication.

Friday's development comes days after a police complaint was filed against the publication for alleged misreporting regarding the killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the Delhi violence.

At least 53 people were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital last month. (ANI)

