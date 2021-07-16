MEA in touch with Afghan authorities to bring back mortal remains of Indian photojournalist killed in Kandahar

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said the Indian Embassy in Kabul is in touch with Afghan authorities to bring back the mortal remains of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Kandahar earlier today.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Siddiqui was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban, according to news agency Reuters where he was Chief Photographer.

In response to media queries MEA Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said: "Our Ambassador in Kabul is in touch with Afghan authorities. We are keeping his family informed of the developments."

Government sources told Sputnik: "We have been informed that the body has been handed over by the Taliban to the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC. We are actively facilitating the return of the body in coordination with Afghan authorities and the ICRC. We are in regular touch with family members of Danish Siddiqui."

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani also expressed grief over the demise of Siddiqui.

"I am deeply saddened with the shocking reports that Reuters Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering the Taliban atrocities in Kandahar," he said.

TOLO News reported that Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district, which has been captured by Taliban.

Earlier today, US Charge d'Affaires to Afghanistan Ross Wilson expressed condolences over the death of Danish Siddiqui. "I am seeing heartbreaking reports that Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui has been killed while covering fighting in Kandahar. It is a tragedy for #Afghanistan and the world that Danish is the latest of 54 reporters who have been killed or murdered," Wilson said in a tweet.

German Ambassador to India Walter Lindner also expressed grief over Siddiqui's death. "Terrible news: Pulitzer Prize winning Indian Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui (40) was killed today in Afghanistan while covering fighting between Afghan troops and Taliban in Kandahar. Our deepest condolences to his (German) wife, family and friends," envoy Lindner tweeted. (ANI)