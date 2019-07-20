MEA in touch with Iran to secure release of Indians onboard seized British vessel

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): India is in touch with the Government of Iran to secure the early release and repatriations of Indian nationals who were onboard the UK-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran, the MEA said on Saturday.

"We are ascertaining further details on the incident. Our Mission is in touch with the Government of Iran to secure the early release and repatriation of Indian nationals," Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday seized British Oil Tanker 'the Stena Impero' following a collision with an Iranian fishing boat. The IRGC had earlier claimed that the ship was being held for "violating international regulations," reported CNN.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the collision, cargo vessel owner Stena Bulk had said. The 23 people on board are of Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino nationality.

A second tanker, the Liberian-flagged MV Mesdar, was also briefly held by Iran, but later allowed to carry its course after the officials followed up with the ship on its environmental regulations. (ANI)

