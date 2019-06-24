External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the seventh Passport Seva Divas in New Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the seventh Passport Seva Divas in New Delhi

MEA initiated discussions with Indian Security Press for chip-enabled e-passports, says Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has initiated discussions with the 'India Security Press' regarding a project for issuing chip-enabled e-passports in the future, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday.
Speaking at the seventh Passport Seva Divas held here, Jaishankar said that the Ministry has also proposed the manufacture of e-passports on priority so that a new passport booklet with advanced security features could be rolled out in the near future.
"The Ministry has initiated discussions with the India Security Press regarding the project for issue of chip-enabled e-passports to the citizens," said Jaishankar.
"We propose to pursue the manufacture of e-passports on priority so that a new passport booklet with advanced security features can be rolled out in the near future," he added.
The External Affairs Minister noted that the MEA issues an average of one crore passport every year after it underwent a "passport revolution" owing to the various initiatives taken to bring about a visible change in the delivery mechanism of passport services to citizens both within the country and abroad.
"The last five years of passport services delivered by the Ministry, in the words of my illustrious predecessor External Affairs Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji, indeed constituted a "Passport Revolution," said Jaishankar.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister, various initiatives that this Ministry took in bringing about a visible change in the delivery mechanism of passport services to our citizens both within the country and abroad," he added.
Jaishankar added that the Ministry would continue its work on the further simplification of the rules and process for issuing passports without compromising the legitimate security concerns.
"Issue of passports would definitely remain a core area for us. As we move ahead, our focus would continue to remain on proactive outreach and further simplification of the rules and processes for issuing passport without compromising the legitimate security concerns," the External Affairs Minister said.
To this end, we should make optimal use of the technology available with us and the tools provided by the Government's initiative under "Digital India," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:27 IST

Two Eurofighter jets collide over northern Germany

Berlin [Germany], Jun 24 (ANI): Two Eurofighter jets of the German Airforce collided mid-air on Monday over country's northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 19:00 IST

'Forgotten' by air crew after flight, Canadian woman wakes up...

Toronto [Canada], Jun 24 (ANI): It was indeed a real nightmare for a Canadian woman, who woke up to find herself locked inside an empty, "pitch dark" aeroplane, which was parked at the Toronto airport after she slept through the journey and was apparently forgotten by the ground staff!

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:33 IST

China to not allow Hong Kong protests to be brought up at G20

Hong Kong [China], Jun 24 (ANI): Beijing would not allow the Hong Kong protests to be brought up at the G20 meeting, a top Chinese Foreign Ministry official has said, in response to the statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicating that Donald Trump may raise the recent mass demonstrations

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:31 IST

Waziristan: Staring at the sun

Waziristan [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): "They stopped me at a checkpoint. They stopped me and my friends and started harassing us as they usually do with all the PTM members. They told us to stop our campaign, our activities on social media. Told us we were not supposed to be in the street and that, i

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:39 IST

14 IS terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Kirkuk [Iraq], Jun 24 (ANI): As many as 14 Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service and US-led coalition in country's northern province of Kirkuk, the Iraqi military said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:34 IST

Culprit of massive Tokyo rail power outage is a slug!

Tokyo [Japan], June 24 (ANI): A slug has been held responsible for bringing Japan's high-speed rail network to a halt last month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:31 IST

Moon calls for efforts to prevent another Korean war

Seoul [South Korea], June 24 (ANI): South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday stressed the need for efforts to prevent another war in the peninsula.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:44 IST

PPP to challenge ban on using the word 'selected' for Imran Khan in House

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Monday said that it will challenge the ban imposed by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly for addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan using the word "selected".

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 14:57 IST

5 killed in Bangladesh train crash, probe ordered

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jun 24 (ANI): At least five people were killed and 67 others were injured after an intercity train derailed in Moulvibazar district late on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 13:56 IST

Paramount Bed's latest nursing facility displayed at ISPRM 2019

Kobe [Japan], June 24 (ANI): The new rehabilitation devices of Paramount Bed, a pioneer of medical beds, was displayed during an exhibition in the International Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 13:18 IST

3 terrorists killed in Karachi, claims Pakistan police

Karachi [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Three terrorists were killed in an operation conducted by Pakistani armed forces in Karachi late on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 11:45 IST

Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Indonesia's Tanimbar islands

Banda [Indonesia], June 24 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's Tanimbar islands in The Banda sea on Monday.

Read More
iocl