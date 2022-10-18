MEA MoS Meenakshi Lekhi hosts Diwali Utsav for diplomatic corps

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi organized a festive Diwali Utsav 2022 for Ambassadors, diplomats and Ministry officials on Tuesday.

The Utsav was organized to give a glimpse of the grandeur of Diwali to Ambassadors. The event was also attended by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy, according to an official release.

The Utsav had enthralled the diplomats through cultural performances that gave them an insight into the cultural heritage of India. The event began with Ramayana Chaupai which narrated the story of Lord Rama in the form of prose.

It was followed by Ramleela which was thoroughly enjoyed by all diplomats and apprised them about the significance of Diwali. It showcased the history behind the festival.

The Ramleela was followed by a beautiful rendition of the Sundar Subhumi - The Girmityas Song which is also known as the Diaspora Song.



The song reflected how Diwali as a festival binds India and countries like Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji and Mauritius among many others. The song showcased how our cultural linkages transcend national boundaries and connects us to other nations.

The song was originally sung by indentured labourers who were shipped to Caribbean countries as plantation workers.

The diplomats many of Indian origin joined the singer on stage as they remembered their ancestors who were Indians.

Missions of numerous countries were represented at the event through their head of missions and deputies. The Utsav saw the representation from Missions of Britain, Australia, Finland, Romania, Singapore and even India's neighbours Bhutan and Nepal among many others.

The diplomatic corps appreciated the event as they got to know more about Deepawali. (ANI)

