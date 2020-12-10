MEA organises tour of heads of missions to Hyderabad biotech companies

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday organised a tour of heads of missions and their representatives to the research and manufacturing facilities of the leading biotechnology companies, Bharat Biotech and Biological E, in Hyderabad.

The tour was organised in cooperation with the Department of Bio-Technology (DBT) and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).



A Ministry of External Affairs release said that the participants were briefed on India's indigenous efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccines, including ongoing clinical trials.

The release highlighted India's R&D facilities, manufacturing capacity, foreign collaborations in the fields of pharmaceuticals, including vaccine production.

As the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, India will contribute significantly to global efforts for producing COVID-19 vaccines. India is committed to partnering with all interested countries in vaccine-related efforts, in the service of humanity, the release said. (ANI)

