MEA Secretary East bid farewell to the Malaysian High Commissioner, Vietnamese envoy

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Saurabh Kumar, Secretary East in the Ministry of External Affairs bid farewell to the Malaysian High Commissioner Dato Hidayat Abdul Hamid and Vietnamese Ambassador SanhChau Pham on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi recalled their positive contributions to further our bilateral and regional ties.

"Secretary East @AmbSaurabhKumar bid farewell to the Malaysian High Commissioner Dato Hidayat Abdul Hamid & Vietnamese Ambassador @SanhChauPham. Fondly recalled their positive contributions to further our bilateral & regional ties. Wishing them the best for future endeavours!" Bagchi tweeted.



Kumar who is an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1989 batch, in a tweet wished both of them success in future.

"It was a pleasure bidding farewell to the Malaysian High Commissioner Dato' Hidayat Abdul Hamid and Vietnamese Ambassador @SanhChauPham. Wishing both success in future endeavors!" he said.

Saurabh Kumar served as Ambassador of India to Myanmar (2019-21) and Iran (2015-18), before taking up his current assignment as Secretary (East) in MEA on 1 January last year. (ANI)

