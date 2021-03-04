MEA Secy Rahul Chhabra discusses Centre's schemes on indigenous digital platforms at India Telecom 2021

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Addressing the inaugural session of India Telecom 2021, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (Economic Relations) Rahul Chhabra on Wednesday spoke on the Centre's schemes for promoting indigenous digital platforms and e-Governance initiative in friendly countries as part of the country's Development Partnership.



In a tweet, Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson, said: "Secretary (ER) addressed the inaugural session of India Telecom 2021. The event is supported by @DoT_India, @DoC_GoI, and @MEAIndia."

The event was supported by the Department of Telecommunications, the Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the MEA.

"He referred to Government of India (GOI) schemes for promoting domestic manufacturing of telecom and electronics equipment in India, and MEA's efforts for promotion of indigenous digital platforms & e-Governance initiatives in friendly countries as part of India's Development Partnership," Srivastava tweeted. (ANI)

