MEA Secy Rahul Chhabra speaks on prevention of violent extremism, climate emergencies at SMUN 2021

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (Economic Relations) Rahul Chhabra on Monday spoke to the delegates of St Stephen's Model United Nations (SMUN) to discuss various issues including the prevention of violent extremism, electoral reforms and mitigating climate emergencies in light of COVID-19.



During the event, he also rewarded students from the underprivileged category selected by SMUN and CRY (Child Rights and You).

The Secretary (ER) was invited as honorary Secretary-General for the SMUN 2021, said Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson.

He further said that Chhabra spoke to the delegates about issues ranging across preventing violent extremism, electoral reforms, mitigating climate emergencies in light of COVID and discussing the rise of MNCs and their contribution to the economy. (ANI)

