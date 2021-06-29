MEA Secy Riva Das highlights India's perspectives on terrorism, cybersecurity in ASEAN forum

New Delhi, June 29 (ANI): Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday participated in the annual ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Senior Officials' Meeting, where she highlighted India's perspectives on addressing the threat posed by terrorism and the challenges of cybersecurity.

In a press release, the MEA said that several points were discussed in the meeting, and senior officials in the forum discussed views on several regional and international issues.



The meeting saw the participation of 27 ARF members who reviewed ARF activities and exchanges over the past year and deliberated on the future plans and efforts under the ARF. Senior Officials exchanged views on the regional and international issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, cybersecurity, developments in the South China Sea, Myanmar and Korean Peninsula.

Das expressed India's appreciation for ASEAN-led architecture and the chairmanship of Brunei Darussalam for advancing peace, security, and cooperation in the region. She emphasised the need to work together based on convergences between the ASEAN Outlook for the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) and Indo-Pacific policies announced by several ARF countries while highlighting the growing traditional and non-traditional threats posing a challenge to the maritime security environment.

"She also shared our perspectives on addressing the threat posed by terrorism and the challenges of cybersecurity," the MEA said.

In June 2021, India co-chaired an ARF workshop on 'United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea' and will co-chair an inter-Sessional meeting on maritime Security, workshops on "Law of the Sea and Fisheries", and "international ship and port facility security code" in the upcoming year, according to the release. (ANI)

