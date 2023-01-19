MEA to organize third Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial lecture on January 23

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs will organize the third Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture on January 23. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will preside over the event and the topic of the lecture will be "The Future of Global Uncertainty."

Former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Bilahari Kausikan will deliver a lecture at the event, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press conference. The memorial lecture has been organized as a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.



The MEA noted that Vajpayee has contributed immensely to crafting India's foreign policy as External Affairs Minister and as Prime Minister. According to the press release, the lecture will be live-streamed on all the social media platforms of the Ministry of External Affairs.

