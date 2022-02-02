Medical report submitted in Lahore court advises Nawaz Sharif against travelling to Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 2 (ANI): A fresh medical report of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was submitted to the Lahore High Court on Tuesday, which advised the former premier against travelling to Pakistan over possible health risks posed to him amid the ongoing COVID-19, according to a media report.

The PML-N supremo had undergone extensive investigations since he arrived in London in 2019, and the investigations confirmed that "he has significant ischemia (a condition in which the blood flow is restricted or reduced in a part of the body) in the distribution of his left circumflex artery", noted Dr Fayaz Shawl on Tuesday sharing details of Nawaz's medical history and medications prescribed to him, according to Dawn.

Shawl recalled that Nawaz had had two episodes of non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction, a type of heart attack, during his stay in prison before he was allowed to travel to the UK.



"Any further solitary confinement will have a negative effect on his health, both physically and psychologically," Dawn quoted Shawl as saying.

The doctor further stated that during his stay in London amid a pandemic crisis, Nawaz had been "managed medically and is under close surveillance".

On Tuesday, Advocate Amjad Pervez submitted the three-page report at the Lahore High Court during a hearing of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case, in which members of the Sharif family have been accused of being involved in money laundering under the garb of sale and purchase of the mills' shares.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister has been in London since November 2019, when he was undergoing medical tests, and he was scheduled to undergo cardiac catheterisation at the time, according to Dawn. (ANI)

