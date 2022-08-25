Meenakashi Lekhi discusses trade and investment, energy cooperation during three-nation visit

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Trade and Investment and energy cooperation were among key areas of discussion during Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi's visit to Norway, Iceland and Malta from August 16 to 23.

During her visit to Norway (16-18 August), MoS called on Anniken Huitfeldt, Minister of Foreign Affairs and met Tore Hattrem, Secretary General, as well as Erling Rimestad, State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

During these meetings, cooperation in trade and investment, blue economy, energy, the Arctic region, cultural and people to people ties were discussed. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

The Minister visited Iceland on August 19-20. During the visit, MoS met with Thordis Kolbrun Gylfadottir, Minister of Foreign Affairs and exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in fisheries, geothermal energy, innovation, trade and investment, tourism, culture and increasing people-to-people exchanges.



She also met Lilja Alfredsdottir, Minister of Culture and Business Affairs of Iceland and discussed increasing cooperation in yoga, films, music, performing arts and tourism.

MoS also called on Birgir Armannsson, Speaker of the Parliament of Iceland and discussed parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Lekhi addressed the University of Iceland on the topic "India's Role in a Changing World - India@75".

During her visit to Malta from August 21-23, the union minster called on the President of Malta George Vella and met Ian Borg, Foreign Minister. She also met Clayton Bartolo, Minister of Tourism and Dr. Owen Bonnici, Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government. Both sides had detailed discussions on bilateral relations, especially trade and investment, maritime cooperation, solar energy, films, tourism and culture.

The Maltese side appreciated the contribution of the 112 Indian companies present in Malta, mainly in the pharmaceuticals and ICT sectors. Health and fintech sectors were identified as areas for future cooperation. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Lekhi also had an interaction with the Director and Board Members of Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies which has an MoU with Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the diplomatic institutes of the two countries. (ANI)

