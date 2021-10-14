Meeting to dissolve Japan's House of Representatives begins

Tokyo [Japan], October 14 (ANI/Xinhua): A meeting to dissolve Japan's current House of Representatives began on Thursday afternoon, and the lower house will be formally dissolved after the reading out the rescript of dissolution.

The general election will be held on October 31 after the four-year term of lower house members expires on October 21.

In Japan's postwar history, this will be the first time that a general election is scheduled after the term has expired. In addition, the period between the dissolution of the lower house and the voting day will be the shortest.



Fumio Kishida, newly elected Japanese Prime Minister, won the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on September 29 and was elected as prime minister on October 4 in parliament controlled by the LDP-led coalition.

Kishida would wish to garner wider public support in the general election for his policies to recover the battered economy from the pandemic and to enhance the COVID-19 response.

In his first policy speech, Kishida has vowed to achieve economic growth for the country with his "new form of capitalism" and redistribute the fruits of that success to build up a stronger middle class. However, he has recently emphasized that Japan needs to first realize economic growth before redistributing wealth. (ANI/Xinhua)

