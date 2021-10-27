Meeting with Taliban officials 'beneficial': China's Wang Yi

Washington [US], October 27 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said that his just-concluded meetings with senior officials from Taliban's interim government were "beneficial" as it will enhance mutual understanding.

Briefing reporters on his separate meetings with Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Acting Foreign Minister of the Afghan Taliban's interim government in the Qatari capital of Doha, Wang said that he heard more positive statements from the officials on the Afghan Taliban's domestic and foreign policies.

Wang Yi on Monday met with the Taliban's deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani in the Qatari capital of Doha, during which he urged the Taliban to adopt a friendly policy towards its neighbouring countries.



During the meeting, Wang said that Afghanistan is currently facing a historic opportunity to truly master its own destiny, achieve reconciliation and tolerance, and advance national reconstruction, Xinhua reported.

Taliban on Tuesday said Beijing has provided USD 1 million to Afghanistan and has promised additional humanitarian aid worth USD 5 million

.Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that aid by China will be used for medicine and food, TOLO news agency reported. (ANI)

