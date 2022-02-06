Melodies of Lata Mangeshkar are universal, forever, says former Afghan President

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 6 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai expressed his condolences over the demise of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday and said her melodies are universal and forever.

Taing to Twitter, Karzai said, "With her voice #LataMangeshkar filled millions of hearts with joy. Her melodies are universal and forever. My profound condolence to her family and the people of #India. May the nightingale of #India Rest In Peace."

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at 92.



The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, she was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of the legendary singer and said that she left a void in our nation that cannot be filled.

The last rites of Lata Mangeshkar were performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (ANI)

