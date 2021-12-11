Members of civil society, minority groups in Pakistan's Sindh province holds rallies against 'forced' conversion

Karachi [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Civil Society organisations and members of minority communities in Pakistan's Sindh province held rallies against 'forced conversion' to mark the occasion of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Day and demanded that the government to enact and effectively implement a law against forced conversion.

Earlier, in Pakistan's Sindh province of Hyderabad, members of the Christian community held a demonstration outside the local press club against rejection of the 'Forced Conversion Bill' and other issues under the aegis of the Rapha Prayer Ministry International, according to the Dawn.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Day is celebrated annually around the world on December 10 every year.

Further, the protest was led by Sindh province Senator Anwar Lal Deen, Advocate M. Parkash, Pastor Victor, Pastor Suleman Manzoor, Pastor Ghazala Shafi Romas Bhatti and others.

Highlighting that forced conversion was a crime and could not be accepted for the purpose of marriage.

Members of minority communities observed that underage marriages after forced conversion was a serious problem.

"The Christian community in Pakistan has performed outstandingly in terms of services in education, medical and defence sectors. In lieu of it, Christians should not, at least, be discriminated against," they said.

Meanwhile, in Sindh's town of Jacobabad, activists of various human rights organisations and members of minority communities took out a rally raising slogans against forced conversion.

Rallies and demonstrations for a better situation vis-a-vis human rights, religious freedom and tolerance, freedom of expression, the dispensation of quick justice in human rights cases etc were held in many other cities and towns of Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore and Thatta districts. (ANI)

