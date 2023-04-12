Members of Tibetan parliament in-exile dub the Dalai Lama's purported video as "Chinese propaganda"

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): The members of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile have expressed worry about the Dalai Lama's purported viral video saying it is being pushed as a part of "Chinese communist propaganda".

In the viral video, the Dalai Lama is purportedly seen kissing a boy and asking him to "suck his tongue". It further shows the Tibetan spiritual leader purportedly kissing the boy on his lips as the latter leans towards him to pay his respects.

After a few moments, the Tibetan spiritual leader is purportedly seen pointing to his mouth and sticking his tongue out. Further, in the clip, the Dalai Lama is purportedly heard saying, "Can you suck my tongue?"

Dorjee Tseten, a member of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile said, "We need to understand the context within which this incident happened. It was, in fact, a public event and was being telecast live. Unfortunately, media and few social media personalities have used a carefully edited video, which has now caused concern in public."

Tseten said, "Anyone who has followed His Holiness closely knows about his personality and his playful nature. Nevertheless, His Holiness' private office has issued a public statement which only shows His greatness. So, I think his holiness' contribution in the promotion of compassion and love to all human beings speaks to the person he is."

Expressing concern about the video being pushed allegedly by China, he added, "While recognising the genuine concern that the public may have, we also have to be mindful about the negative campaign being carried out by interest groups especially the Chinese communist regime on this incidence."

Another member of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, Namgyal Dolkar, said, "It's a very disturbing time for the Tibetans across the world. Speaking primarily as a Tibetan living in the free world and witnessing the impact of hyped media work and social media, how it can lead to huge misunderstanding especially when there are individuals and groups and people who are unable to understand the Tibetan socio customs, Tibetan way of life and our interpretation of gender and sexuality and how it has been looked from the lens of various other narrative and I find it very problematic very disturbing particularly as a Tibetan woman."

She added, "I think it is important that we look into this issue solely as His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama is an internationally renowned leader and well respected by the international community across the world and his image has always been that of a man of peace and compassion so people to assume that such a low word and use it in a political manner."

"We have to know that His Holiness was at that time in front of cameras and people. Even if such interpretation was given by several fake pages or news, we have to understand how it is even reasonable somebody would do something like that so openly," Dolkar added.

Calling the viral video propaganda, the member of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile said, "What I find more worrisome is how it has been criticised. I see many fake pages and I worry that those could be supported and pushed in by Chinese communist propaganda and this is something that we have to watch out for."

An official statement was released by the office of the Dalai Lama on Monday, stating that the Tibetan spiritual leader "wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused".

The Tibetan spiritual leader's remarks came on the heels of the video going viral on social media. (ANI)