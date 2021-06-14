Merkel says discussed with Biden his upcoming meeting with Putin, Nord Stream 2

Moscow [Russia], June 13 (ANI/Sputnik): German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that she discussed with US President Joe Biden at the G7 summit his forthcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, as well as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.



"I have actually had a meeting with the US President; we will have soon an opportunity to talk longer. First of all, today we discussed his future meeting with Vladimir Putin and exchanged views in this regard," Merkel said.

The chancellor added that the leaders also briefly discussed the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, mentioning that the countries are conducting negotiations over the project and they are "on the right path."

Merkel also said that Ukraine should remain a gas transit partner. (ANI/Sputnik)

