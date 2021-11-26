Mexican envoy visits Khadi India Pavilion at trade fair

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Federico Salas, the Ambassador of Mexico to India visited Khadi India Pavilion at India International Trade Fair (IITF) on Friday.

"The people are making wonderful products of Khaadi. I am happy to be here," Salas told ANI.



Being asked about India and Mexico, the envoy said, "I hope we continue to work together with India in this another kind of product."

The 40th India International Trade Fair is an annual magnum opus of the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO).

IITF commenced on November 14 and is scheduled till November 27. The trade fair is held in International Exhibition-cum Convention Centre (IECC) and existing halls at Pragati Maidan, informed the Indian trade fair. (ANI)

