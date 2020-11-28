Mexico adds 12,081 Covid-19 cases, bringing total to over 1 million

Mexico city [Mexico], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico on Friday reported 12,081 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,090,675, said the country's Health Ministry.



Meanwhile, the country's death toll of the novel coronavirus increased by 631, reaching 104,873.

The Latin American country may start COVID-19 vaccinations in December if regulatory institutions certify the effectiveness of related drugs, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday.

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll exceeded 100,000 on Nov. 19, becoming the fourth country in the world to reach the grim milestone after the United States, Brazil and India. (ANI/Xinhua)

