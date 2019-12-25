Midnight Mass held in churches across country on Christmas Eve

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Devotees gathered in large numbers at decked-up churches across the country to attend midnight mass on Christmas Eve as well as to celebrate the festival with great fervour and gaiety.

The midnight mass was held in several major churches across the country, including the St Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goa, Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gol Dak Khana, Delhi, St Joseph's Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram, St Michael's Church in Mumbai, Church of Christ the King in Kolkata, among others.

Midnight Mass is the first liturgy of Christmastide that is celebrated on the night of Christmas Eve, traditionally beginning at midnight when Christmas Eve gives way to Christmas Day.

Wearing their choicest attire, devotees at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goa sung carols and read the story of Jesus Christ's birth from the Bible. (ANI)

