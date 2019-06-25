According to media reports, the labourers were forced to work under extreme conditions for excessive hours.
According to media reports, the labourers were forced to work under extreme conditions for excessive hours.

Migrant workers stranded in Dubai return to India

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 22:37 IST

Dubai [UAE], Jun 25 (ANI): Nine of the ten migrant labourers from Odisha held captive by their employees in Dubai returned to India on Tuesday, while the last worker will reach tomorrow, Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said.
In a tweet addressed to Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Embassy informed that the air tickets for the workers were arranged by the Consulate General and Odisha community members.
"Sir @dpradhanbjp, we are happy to update that, after Consulate's intervention, 9 of the 10 Odisha workers have returned to India today while 1 will be travelling tomorrow. Air tickets for 8 workers were arranged by the Consulate and 2 air tickets were provided by Odisha community members," the tweet read.Earlier this month, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting his personal intervention in the release and repatriation of 10 people from Odisha held captive by their employers in Dubai.
"They (the labourers) released a video, about a month back, asking for help for their immediate repatriation and their mobile numbers are now deactivated. Further, it has been ascertained that these men belong to Nayagarh and Ganjam districts of Odisha," the letter read.
Pradhan had requested Jaishankar for "immediate repatriation of these victims to India" on humanitarian grounds. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:30 IST

