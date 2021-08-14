Military base near US capitol placed under lockdown after report of armed individual

Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): A military base near the US capitol has been placed on lockdown after a potential armed individual appeared on the site.

The authorities at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling announced that there is a potential armed individual at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Sputnik reported.



"There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known location was on the South side near Blanchard Barracks," the authorities said in a statement. "Description of the individual is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci Bag."

The authorities said that earlier they were looking for a second suspect who may be injured but later clarified that now just looking for one suspect on base. It was unclear if the possible second suspect was arrested.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

