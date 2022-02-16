Military jet crashes in northwestern Myanmar, killing pilot

Yangon [Myanmar], February 16 (ANI): A military fighter jet crashed in northwesst part of Myanmar on Wednesday during routine training, killing its pilot.



The fighter jet crashed into a lake east of Ohn Taw village, Sagaing region at about 10:43 a.m. local time (0413 GMT) on Wednesday, Xinhua reported citing a military spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the crash was attributed to a technical malfunction.

The single-seat fighter jet crashed after losing contact with the Tada-U airbase of the Myanmar Air Force, he added. (ANI)

