Mine blast kills district police chief in Afghanistan, Taliban claims responsibility

Paktika [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): The police chief of Surobi district in Afghanistan's Paktika province and three of his guards were killed in a roadside mine blast on Sunday, local officials told TOLOnews.

According to the police, the incident took place in early morning when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a roadside mine.

Taliban claimed the responsibility for the attack.

In Zabul, Sahib Jan, district police chief in Nawbahar district, was also killed in a roadside mine blast on Saturday, local officials said. (ANI)

