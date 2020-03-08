Mine explosion in Afghanistan kills one soldier, injures other

Lashkar Gah [Afghanistan], Mar 8 (Sputnik/ANI): One serviceman of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) has been killed and another injured in a mine explosion in the southern province of Helmand, Lashkar Gah district commander told Sputnik on Sunday.

"A landmine explosion occurred near a checkpoint area in the second district of Kart-e-Lagan, one NDS soldier has been killed and another one is injured," Haji Mohammad said.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the incident. (Sputnik/ANI)

