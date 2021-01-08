Miners killing: Right group urges international community to put pressure on Pak for Hazaras' safety

London [UK], January 8 (ANI): The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) on Friday strongly condemned the killing of 11 coal miners of Hazara community in Mach town of Balochistan and urged the international community to put pressure on Pakistan to ensure the safety of all the minorities.

On Sunday, unidentified gunmen stormed a coal mine in Mach town near Quetta, pulling out ethnic Hazaras, members of Pakistan's Shia minority community, from their homes and opening fire on them.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Following the deadly attack, protests erupted in the region with the kin of the victims refusing to bury the dead until the government meets their demands.



The community has been staging a protest in Quetta from last four days to protest the miners' killing. One of their demands is the ouster of the provincial government, which is trying to resolve the matter through talks.

"The incidents of killings of Hazaras occur on an extensive basis, in dozens and sometimes in hundreds. It is now very well known that the religious extremist groups carrying out these atrocities are proxies and sponsored by the Pakistani military establishment," The WSC, a human right organisation, said in a statement.

"The stories of the pain, suffering and sorrows of the families left behind are heart-wrenching. Every time the incident of Hazara massacre occur, the Hazara community do protest for days sitting along with the coffins of their loved ones, the government and establishment representatives come and assure them this not to happen again but the genocide of Hazaras goes on," it added.

The WSC, on behalf of Sindhi people, offered deepest condolences and sympathies to the Hazara community in general and to the grieved families in particular.

"We Sindhis share your pain as we are also under an unprecedented onslaught. WSC requests the International Community to take notice and put pressure on Pakistani Government to ensure the safety of Hazara people and all other marginalised nations within Pakistan," it added. (ANI)

