Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation meets workers on-site, marking International Workers' Day

Dubai [UAE], May 1 (ANI/WAM): Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, celebrated International Workers' Day by visiting workers at their workplaces in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) organised the activities for the occasion, which takes place annually on May 1.

Accompanied by officials from the Ministry, Al Awar visited a construction site for Aldar Properties in Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Refreshment Company.

During the visits, executives from both companies provided briefings to MoHRE's delegation on the working conditions and occupational health and safety requirements they implement to ensure the well-being of their workers while carrying out their daily responsibilities.

Dr Al Awar praised both companies for their compliance with regulations and their provision of a safe working environment for workers on-site.



He also acknowledged the companies' efforts to provide necessary services and basic needs, including daily breaks, to support their workers' welfare.

During the visits, Al Awar highlighted, "Guaranteeing the rights of employees and employers equitably, which stabilises the employment relationship, is a priority at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in line with the UAE's commitments through international labour conventions. We are keen on constantly enforcing legislation and policies, and continuously updating them to maintain decent working conditions, strengthening the UAE's position as a global destination to live and work."

Workers of both companies expressed their gratitude for the Ministry's visit and outreach.

In celebration of International Workers' Day, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation organised several activities, including honouring its support workers, and some of the longest-serving workers in the private sector.

The Ministry also honoured workers of different skill categories and a group of domestic workers. It also organised sports events, which gathered the participation of several workers. (ANI/WAM)

