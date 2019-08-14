Zakir Naik (File photo)
Zakir Naik (File photo)

Minister urges action against Zakir Naik for denigrating Hindu Malaysians

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:50 IST

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 14 (ANI): Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Kulasegaran has called for action to be taken against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik "for questioning the loyalty of Hindu Malaysians".
"Naik is an outsider who is a fugitive and has little knowledge of the Malaysian history, therefore, he should not be given such privilege to run down Malaysians, what more question their loyalty to the country," Kulasegaran said in a statement cited by a Malaysian daily Malaysiakini.
"His actions do not reflect one deserving of permanent resident status and this will be brought up in the next cabinet meeting," the minister added.
In the letter issued on Tuesday, Kulasegaran also questioned the intention if Zakir was attempting to create a fissure in Malaysia's multi-ethnic and multi-religious society so as to continue enjoying immunity and privileges by obtaining the support of the Muslim community.
The move comes after Zakir had recently alleged that the Hindus in Malaysia are more loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi than Mahathir Mohamad.
"Is Naik also leveraging the current polemics related to race and religion in the country for his biased survival and benefit via the taxpayers' money?" Kulasegaran was quoted as saying.
"Malaysia is a unique country that enjoyed relative peace and harmony as compared to many Islamic countries due to the great balancing act of its leaders since independence. The country's supreme laws are secular and able to ensure the common good for all," the minister said in the letter.
"Should Malaysians be split over a man called Zakir Naik?" asked Kulasegaran, a parliamentarian from Ipoh Barat, a federal constituency in Perak, Malaysia.
The minister further urged his countrymen to remain united and safeguard the peace and stability of the nation by exposing Zakir's strategy of using religious and racial sentiments in a tolerant and harmonious country.
"It's time for the fugitive foreigner to leave Malaysia and to face charges of terrorism and money laundering charges in India," said Kulasegaran.
"This further seems to co-relate the Umno/PAS tactics that destabilise the Pakatan Harapan coalition government through ethno-religious sentiments," he added.
Naik is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India. He is also facing probe both in India and Bangladesh in connection with the terror attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka on July 2016.
The two suspects in the terror attack had claimed that they were inspired by Naik's radical preaching.
India said it has made a formal request to Malaysia and will continue to pursue his extradition.
Recently, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had said that his country has the right not to extradite Naik, for similar reasons that Australia had turned down his country's request to extradite Sirul Azhar Umar in 2015. He also said that Naik believes that he would not be accorded justice in India. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:19 IST

British MP says 'constitutional changes' are 'internal' to India...

London [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): Amid a social media clash between British parliamentarians a week after India's decision to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir, a Conservative lawmaker has stressed that the constitutional changes were an "internal matter" for India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 07:39 IST

Free Balochistan movement marks Independence Day of Balochistan

London [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) organised a seminar here to mark the Independence Day of Baloch.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 07:27 IST

Flights back on schedule at Hong Kong airport

Hong Kong Aug 14 (ANI): The Hong Kong International Airport returned to normal operations on Wednesday, following clashes between police and protestors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 06:43 IST

US top diplomat visits Mumbai, honours Mumbai terror attack victims

Mumbai [India], Aug 14 (ANI): US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells, who is in India, visited Chabad House here to honour the victims of Mumbai terror attack.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 05:51 IST

Anti-govt protests: Hong Kong Police arrest 5

Hong Kong, Aug 14 (ANI): Hong Kong Police on Wednesday arrested five people for "possession of offensive weapons and assaulting officers" amid protests at Hong Kong International Airport.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 05:00 IST

Two Epstein jail guards put on administrative leave, warden...

Washington [US], Aug 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Two prison guards assigned to the unit that housed accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein have been put on administrative leave after his alleged suicide over the weekend, US Department of Justice spokesperson Kerri Kupec said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 04:50 IST

Pak writes to UNSC, urges convening of session on J-K issue

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to urgently convene a session on India's decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and revoking of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 04:26 IST

US greets Pak on Independence Day, urges for more efforts to...

slamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Extending its greeting to people of Pakistan on the occasion of its 73rd Independence Day, the United States on Wednesday urged Islamabad to deepen its efforts to promote regional stability and peace.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 03:31 IST

65 killed in Myanmar's landslide: UN

New York [US], Aug 14 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 65 people were killed in a landslide triggered by monsoon rains in the Myanmar's state of Mon, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 02:26 IST

150 children killed, 75 injured in Mali in first half of 2019: UNICEF

New York [US], Aug 14 (ANI): Highlighting a sharp increase in grave violations against children in Mali, the United Nations Children Fund on Tuesday said more than 150 children were killed and 75 were injured in the first half of 2019 in the war-ravaged nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 01:54 IST

Syria: Militants violated ceasefire 25 times in 24 hour, says Russia

Moscow [Russia], Aug 14 (ANI): Russia on Tuesday claimed that militants violated ceasefire 25 times in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia over the past 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 01:01 IST

UK might release seized oil tanker: Iran

Tehran [Iran], Aug 14 (ANI): Iran has said that the United Kingdom might release its seized oil tanker following an exchange of documents.

Read More
iocl