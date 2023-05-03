Ministry of Tourism showcases "Incredible India" and "Visit India Year 2023" campaign at event

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The tourism ministry participated in the ongoing Arabian Travel Market (ATM), where it showcased "Incredible India" and also launched the 'Visit India Year 2023' campaign at the event, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Tourism. '

The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 is being held from May 1 to 4 in Dubai, UAE.

The Arabian Travel Market is one of the leading global events for the travel and tourism industry, attracting visitors and exhibitors from around the world. India's participation in the Arabian Travel Market 2023 is a significant step towards promoting India as a preferred travel destination among the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets. With its diverse culture, heritage, cuisine, natural beauty, Adventure, MICE, luxury, wildlife, and wellness, India is a popular destination for travellers seeking unique and authentic experiences.



The 'Visit India Year 2023' campaign at the event highlights India's diverse tourism offerings and the country's commitment to sustainable tourism practices. The India Pavilion will showcase India's rich cultural and natural heritage, including its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, wildlife sanctuaries, and spiritual destinations.



The event will also provide an opportunity for the Ministry to strengthen ties with the Middle East and North Africa tourism industry, including travel agents, tour operators, airlines, and media representatives. The delegation will participate in various networking events, B2B meetings, and media interactions to promote India as a tourism destination and establish partnerships with industry stakeholders.

India's participation in the Arabian Travel Market 2023 underscores the country's commitment to promoting tourism as a driver of economic growth and employment generation. The government of India remains committed to enhancing India's tourism infrastructure and promoting India as a world-class tourism destination, according to the statement.

The India pavilion was inaugurated on 1st May at the Arabian Travel Mart 2023 Dubai by the Indian Ambassador to UAE, H.E. Sunjay Sudhir in the presence of Shri Gyan Bhushan, Sr. Economic Advisor, Ministry of Tourism, GOI, Shri K. Lakshminaryanan Kannan, Tourism Minister of Puducherry, Shri Rohan Khaunte, Tourism Minister of State Government of Goa & Shri Arun Srivastava, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Tourism, GOI.

A strong participation from India at Arabian Travel Mart 2023 Dubai, consisting of more than 65 State Tourism Departments/UTs, Tour Operators, Travel Agents, Hotel Chains, Airlines etc. is expected to boost inbound travel to India from the Middle East region. ATM provides a much-needed opportunity for Indian Tourism industry stakeholders to connect with the global travel trade and promote India, as per the statement.

Safety and Security of the tourists being one of the prime concerns, the Ministry of Tourism has a 24x7 Toll-Free Multi-Lingual Tourist Helpline in a total of 12 languages in Hindi and English, 10 international languages namely, Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. This helpline is available on the existing Toll-Free Number 1800111363 or on a short code 1363 for dialling in India and offers assistance to callers during times of distress while travelling in India and if need be alert the concerned authorities, the statement added. (ANI)

