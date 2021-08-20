Minor girl sexually assaulted, tortured by seminary principal, teacher in Pakistan's Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi (Pakistan), August 20 (ANI): The safety and security of women has become a big question in Pakistan as everyday incidents of rape, sexual assaults are being reported from different parts of the country.

Despite the increasing number of cases, the government is silent and not taking any steps to protect the people. Even the minor girls are not safe at schools and seminaries.

Recently, a seminary principal and a female teacher of a seminary were booked by police in Rawalpindi after a student accused them of sexually assaulting and torturing her, the Dawn reported.

The victim said that the seminary principal had been trying to harass her for the last five to six months but she always managed to avoid him.

The FIR stated that one of the teachers of the seminary took the victim into the principal's room where he attempted to sexually assault her.



In another incident, a girl alleged that she was raped by one of her classmates, who has also been blackmailing her.

She said in the FIR that she was trapped by one of her class fellows on the pretext of joint studies and taken to a house where she was given a drink that made her lose consciousness. She said after she fainted she was raped.

Meanwhile, according to Dawn, as many as 2,960 major crimes against children were reported in the four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Pakistan occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in 2020.

Out of the reported cases, 985 were of sodomy, 787 were rape, 89 were pornography and child sexual abuse and 80 were of murder after sexual abuse. Cases of abduction, missing children and child marriages were 834, 345 and 119, respectively.

The annual report of the State of Human Rights in Pakistan released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) for the year 2020 amply describes the plight of women in the country.

The HRCP report has once again painted a concerning picture of the women's rights situation in the country. The HRCP has highlighted forms of violence against women, which include sexual assault and domestic violence prevalent across the country. (ANI)

