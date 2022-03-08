Minority rights group releases charter of demands against forced conversion in Pakistan

Karachi [Pakistan], March 8 (ANI): A Christian rights organisation organized a press conference on the theme "Break the Bias and Forced Conversions in Pakistan" in connection with International Women's Day on Monday.

The presser was organised by Voice for Justice, an organisation that fights against the persecution of Christians in Pakistan.

The conference also talks about the demands for legal safeguards to women's rights.

This conference took place at 3:30 pm in the Karachi Press Club.

"Voice for Justice held a press conference & released our charter of demand against forced conversion in Pakistan at Karachi press club to mark international woman's day," Voice for Justice tweeted.



In the past few months, the violence against minorities has significantly increased in Pakistan.

In its world report 2022, Human rights Watch revealed that the Pakistani government continues to do little to hold law enforcement agencies accountable for torture and other serious issues.

HRW also reported that attacks by Islamist militants, notably Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, targeting law enforcement officials and religious minorities killed dozens of people.

According to Dawn, the US-based Human Rights Group noted with concern that Pakistani authorities "expanded their use of draconian sedition and counter-terrorism laws to stifle dissent and strictly regulated civil society groups critical of government actions or policies."

Several national and international watchdog bodies stated the deteriorating status of Pakistan's affair and their inability to criminalise torture against the minorities but this doesn't affect Pakistan much.

Violence against women and girls including rape, honour killing, acid attack, domestic violence and forced marriage is epidemic throughout Pakistan. Even the Human Rights defenders estimated roughly 1000 women were killed in a so-called honour killing. (ANI)

