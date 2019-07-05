Mishima Skywalk in Shizuoka Prefecture of Japan 
Mishima Skywalk in Japan attracts foreign tourists

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:02 IST

Mishima [Japan], July 4 (ANI): The Mishima Skywalk attracts many tourists from overseas.
The 400-meter-long walking bridge is located in Mishima in Shizuoka Prefecture of Japan.
Famous tourist attractions in Japan are usually the only places that attract tourist groups, but this bridge is changing the picture.
The effect of this bridge has led to an increase in tourists visiting Mishima City. This bridge is the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Japan.
Shizuoka, located in the central part of Japan, is characterised by a warm climate. From the suspension bridge, visitors can see a variety of views during the four seasons.
"In spring, cherry blossoms and ground cherry blossoms provide the best scenery. Summer is the season of fresh green, so visitors can see Mount Fuji without snow. In autumn, leaves change colour and in winter Fuji is covered up with snow," Mai Aoyama from Mishima Skywalk.
"The 400-meter point of the bridge will be the highest position. Please look down at the little river and hear the sound of the river running. For enjoying the view, we widened the spacing between wires holding the bridge. In addition, as the wind blows from under, you will feel the thrill of looking down," Aoyama added.
In the middle of the bridge, there is a mesh that gives a sense of reality about the height of the bridge.
The highest point of the bridge is 60 meters long. And after passing the bridge, visitors can do some activity.
"The greenery is very beautiful and makes me feel happy. I also like high places, so I feel very good here," a visitor said.
"It was the season of fresh green and the colour gradation was very beautiful, but I was disappointed that Mt Fuji was hidden by clouds. It is the longest bridge in Japan and it was a very nice place to visit. I think it is a very strong bridge," another visitor added.
Viewing the natural scenery by walking over from the Bridge is quite an experience for visitors. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:41 IST

