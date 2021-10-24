'Missing' Baloch leaders extend support to angry group in Balochistan, pressure mounts on CM to resign

Quetta [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): The announcement of the four Members of Pakistan Assembly (MPAs) who went missing recently in Quetta, of supporting the "angry lawmakers" of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has increased the possibility of the resignation of Chief Minister of Balochistan, Jam Kamal Alyani.

According to Dawn, the MPAs had gone missing on the day the angry group had tabled the no-confidence motion against the chief minister with the support of the opposition parties in the Balochistan assembly.

The missing MPAs Akbar Askani, Bushra Rind, Laila Tareen, and Mahjabeen Sheran reportedly came back to Quetta in the "official plane" of the Balochistan government.



The four MPAs, on returning to Quetta, headed to the Balochistan Assembly Speaker's residence, where the announcement of their support to the angry group was made, reported Dawn.

A spate of meetings was on in Quetta with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Pakistan defence minister Pervez Khattak holding separate meetings with Alyani and the angry group, where Alyani, the newspaper reported citing the sources, was asked to resign.

However, no announcement has been made so far on the same, according to Dawn.

The rumours of Alyani's resignations started doing the rounds on Saturday.

The breaking news of the resignation of the chief minister was aired time and again which was termed baseless by Alyani. Further, the governor of Balochistan, Zahoor Ahmed Agha too denied any such news including receiving the chief minister's resignation. (ANI)

