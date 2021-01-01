Mission Sagar III: INS Kiltan departs from Sihanoukville Port in Cambodia

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], January 1 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kiltan on Friday departed from Sihanoukville Port in Cambodia after delivering 15 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and flood relief (HADR) material for the flood-affected people as a part of the Mission Sagar III.

"INS Kiltan departs SHV port. It's visit to deliver 15 tons of flood relief material to Cambodia even during COVID marks the special bond between India and Cambodia," India in Cambodia tweeted.





According to an official statement, the ship delivered 15 tonnes of HADR material for the flood-affected people of Cambodia, which was handed over to Cambodia's National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC).

India and Cambodia share strong cultural ties amd the current visit seeks to fortify the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and contribute towards security and stability in the region.



The Mission Sagar-III is part of India's HADR assistance to friendly foreign countries during the ongoing pandemic. This mission is being undertaken in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India's position as a dependable partner, and the Indian Navy as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder. It also highlights the importance accorded to ASEAN countries and further strengthens the existing bonds.

On December 25, the Indian Navy Ship (INS) Kiltan reached NhaRong Port, Ho Chi Minh City under Mission Sagar-III with 15 tonnes of HADR stores for flood-affected people of Central Vietnam. (ANI)

