Mission SAGAR: INS Airavat arrives in Thailand with COVID relief supplies

Bangkok [Thailand], September 3 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Mission SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), INS Airavat arrived at Sattahip, Thailand with COVID relief material on Friday. The ship is delivering 300 oxygen concentrators based on the requirement projected by the Government of Thailand in its fight against the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

According to the Defence Ministry, INS Airavat has been deployed to deliver COVID relief to friendly foreign nations in South East Asia which are battling the COVID19 pandemic under the aegis of 'Mission SAGAR' initiated by the Government of India.



In the current deployment, the ship has delivered COVID relief material to Indonesia, Vietnam prior to arriving in Thailand.

A Landing Ship Tank (Large) class of ship, INS Airavat, is a part of the Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam under Eastern Naval Command. The ship is indigenously designed and built to induct military vehicles and cargo onto the adversary shores.

Her secondary role includes HADR. Thus, she has been a platform of choice for this mission. The ship has taken an active part in the nation's effort to battle COVID19 since April 2021. (ANI)

