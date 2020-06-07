Mission Sagar: INS Kesari delivers COVID-19 assistance to Seychelles

Victoria [Seychelles], June 7 (ANI): As part of the Mission Sagar, Indian Naval Ship Kesari entered Port Victoria, Seychelles, on Sunday to deliver the second consignment of essential medical items.

The ship after delivering relief materials in the Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, and Comoros arrived at Seychelles today.

In line with its time-tested role as the first responder in the region, India has already supported the efforts of Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Seychelles by providing them with consignments of COVID-19 related essential medicines, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

'Mission Sagar' is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR -- Security and Growth for All in the Region. (ANI)

