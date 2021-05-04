Mobilising largest humanitarian relief effort to India in wake of COVID-19 crisis: Pfizer

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Pfizer on Monday announced the "largest humanitarian relief effort to India" in the company's history to help India fight the second wave of coronavirus.

In a video message, Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer, said Pfizer stands in solidarity with those affected by COVID-19 and is doing everything possible to provide assistance.

"We are mobilizing the largest humanitarian relief effort in our company's history to help the people of India fight the vicious second wave of coronavirus that is currently ravaging the nation," he said.

"Our hearts go out to people of India who are facing an incredible humanitarian crisis, one of the worst waves of COVID-19 pandemic that ravages the country. Pfizer stand in solidarity with those affected by COVID-19 and is doing everything possible to provide assistance. The immediate need to treat those who are suffering in hospitals across the country," added Bourla.

The Pfizer CEO highlighted that Pfizer colleagues at distribution centres in the US, Europe and Asia are rushing shipments of Pfizer medicines that the Government of India has identified as part of their COVID treatment protocol.



"We are donating enough of these medicines to ensure that every COVID-19 patient in every public hospital across India can have access to them in the next 90 days free of charge. This effort has the potential to impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients," he said.

The shipment includes steroid medications to reduce inflammation, anti-coagulants to help prevent blood clotting and antibiotics that treat secondary bacterial infections.

"These medicines, valued at more than USD 70 million, will be made available immediately, and we will work closely with the government and our NGO partners to get them to where they are needed most," said Bourla.

US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a non-profit organization committed to creating a powerful strategic partnership between the US and India, extended gratitude to Pfizer for its largest humanitarian assistance, exclusive of 90-days of free charge.

"Grateful to our member co. @pfizer for this donation of medicines to India, ensuring every patient can have access to them in the next 90 days at no cost. #USIndia," USISPF tweeted. (ANI)

